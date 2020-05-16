A large majority of residents at a Marietta nursing home have become infected with the new coronavirus per the latest report on long-term care facilities from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marietta has had 81 residents test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, per the state's report. The nursing home has 87 total residents, and seven residents have died of causes related to the infection
The state also reports that 23 employees at the nursing home have tested positive for the virus.
Chas Strong, a spokesman for GCH, said positive case numbers are cumulative and may not include residents who have died or have been moved to a hospital. Therefore, it's possible for the data to report a higher number of cases than residents.
A representative of Roselane, which is owned by SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services, LLC, did not answer a request for comment by press time.
According to the SavaSeniorCare website, its centers are taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus including screening all staff and third-party health professions, designating staff and equipment for units for residents who have symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 and testing residents and staff where testing is available. Communal activities and dining have stopped, and visitations have been restricted since March. The Roselane website reports a total of 39 total positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the center, including 20 patients and 19 staff members.
Other long-term care facilities in Cobb have had high rates of COVID-19 cases among their residents, per the state's report. At another nursing home, PruittHealth Marietta, a reported 88 residents have tested positive and five have died. The state reports PruittHealth Marietta currently has 77 residents. At PruittHealth Austell, a facility with 112 residents, 66 patients have contracted the virus. At Ross Memorial Health Care Center, which has 39 residents, 58 residents have tested positive and eight have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.