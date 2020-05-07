The city of Marietta has received a national honor for community engagement by being named to the National Civic League’s All-America Cities Hall of Fame.
In 2006, Marietta was named one of 10 All-America cities for the year, and the hall of fame recognizes past title winners for a more recent project since earning the distinction.
Marietta was recognized for its work on engaging residents leading up to the creation of Elizabeth Porter Park, which opened in 2018. The park was a redevelopment of an aging recreation center that now has public art to recognize its significance to the historically black community there. The park also includes a sprayground, playground, pavilion and walking track.
“It feels great; it really does,” Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly said of the award. “It was definitely a team effort with the city, with the council, with the mayor, with the stakeholders in the community, identifying the right people that had the historical knowledge so that they could help us accurately depict the timeline. I couldn’t imagine it turning out as great as it did. I’m super proud and it makes me even more proud to live in the city of Marietta. It’s been a wonderful project, and just to see people from all over that are coming to the facility to enjoy it but also to learn a little bit about the history of Marietta. We value history so much in Marietta, so it takes it full circle.”
The park was originally the site of Cobb Cooperative Hospital, which opened for African American residents during segregation. After Kennestone Hospital opened as an integrated hospital in 1950, the facility was repurposed as the Montgomery Street Recreation Center. It served the historically black community known as Baptist Town. Elizabeth Porter was the first director of the center, and when she retired in 1974, it was renamed the Elizabeth Porter Recreation Center.
In recent years, the recreation center fell into disrepair, and the city began a three-year process to redevelop the site. Marietta officials sought input from people close to Elizabeth Porter and those with ties to the community, as well as city staff and historians to honor the legacy and many memories there. Friends of Elizabeth Porter Park, led by Councilwoman Kelly, raised money and created designs for public art to recognize the area’s historical significance.
A 130-foot mural was created to depict a timeline of the area’s history. It includes the Rev. L. R. Edwards, the lead organizer for the Cobb Cooperative Hospital’s fundraising efforts, and culminates with people enjoying the current park. A bronze statue of Elizabeth Porter and two children stands at the entrance of the park to recognize her life’s work.
“I think it’s a good match. We’re very, very proud, not only because we won the award, but because it was a thing that brought the community together,” said Mayor Steve Tumlin.
In 2006, the city was recognized for projects including its community policing program, its Envision Marietta Livable Centers Initiative Plan, which involved long-range redevelopment plans, and Marietta City Schools’ Marietta Reads literacy program, said City Manager Bill Bruton.
Bruton called it an honor for the city to receive the hall of fame award, recalling that he was here in 2006 when they put together a community-wide committee to work on the application for the 2006 All-America City Award.
“Months of hard work and national presentations culminated into Marietta receiving this award. To be able to come back years later and be honored with an award recognizing our community engagement efforts in telling the story of Elizabeth Porter and the African American history of that area means so much to our city,” he said.
Bruton said Marietta is fortunate to have elected officials and citizens who had the foresight to pass the 2009 parks bond which funded the actual park.
“Elizabeth Porter Park not only serves as a state of the art sprayground and play structure for youth of all ages, but it also serves as a larger than life story book weaving together our local history,” he said.
