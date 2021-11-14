The Marietta Museum of History will soon become the Marietta History Center after the City Council unanimously approved a name change.
Amy Reed, who has been the museum’s director since July, pitched the idea of changing the name to the council last month (the museum is part of the city government).
Reed outlined the museum’s various community partnerships, its events, its large collections and archives, its merchandise, its work advising other organizations and its work curating exhibits within the museum and elsewhere. All this, Reed said, illustrates the broad scope of the museum as a center of history in Marietta.
“We are a community center partnering with a wide variety of groups and organizations that you got a taste of earlier,” Reed said, emphasizing the word center.
She later added, “We are the center of preservation, immersive exhibits, unique shopping, special events and tours. We are more than just a museum. We are a history center. We are the past in our exhibits and archives. We are the present in our community partnerships. We are the future in the education of future generations.”
Going forward, Reed’s plan includes the museum working across multiple campuses, collecting the history of all city departments and incorporating other collections under the city’s purview into its work.
“I see in our future multiple campuses, multiple units and groups within and underneath us,” Reed said.
Reed compared the new name to the Atlanta History Center.
“It's very similar to that. They started out as the Atlanta Historical Society, and it took them 100 years to grow to where they are now. But they needed that name to showcase it, and I think that we can do the same thing in our future.”
It’s a good time to rebrand the museum, Reed said, with so many plans to expand the museum in the works. Plus, they need a new sign on the building anyway.
The council was accepting of the idea, with Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who chairs the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee, saying Reed made a good argument.
“I think it's a fantastic idea,” said Councilman Johnny Walker.
Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin agreed. Councilman Reggie Copeland thanked Reed for her plans to increase the diversity of exhibits and programs in the musuem.
“Thank you so much for the intentionality of being inclusive,” Copeland said. “Marietta has really grown, and we thank God that you're there, and for sharing the history of not just one side, but a plethora of races and demographics.”
Reed’s proposal advanced out of the committee and was unanimously approved at the full council meeting on Wednesday.
