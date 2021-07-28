Amy Reed, the Marietta Museum of History’s curator of exhibits & education, has been announced as the new executive director of the museum.
Reed has been the museum’s curator since 2003 and holds a bachelor’s in history from North Georgia College and State University, a master’s in public history from the State University of West Georgia and a certificate in museum studies, per the announcement.
“The City of Marietta is excited to see the museum’s leadership pass into such capable hands,” an announcement read. “The history of Marietta and Cobb County will continue to be told through Amy’s guidance with the help of the high-caliber staff at the museum.”
Reed has curated dozens of exhibits about the people places and history of Cobb during her tenure, including “Remarkable Women of Marietta and Cobb County,” “Y’all Come Eat: Southern Foodway Traditions,” “The Man with the Camera: Photographs by Raymond T. Burford” and “Made by Her Hands: The Beauty, Warmth and Stories of Local Quilting.”
Reed also created and facilitated the Diverse Cobb Advisory Committee and co-hosts a weekly Facebook live series, “History Loves Company,” the announcement said. She facilitates programming such as the Remember When Club, Evening with History lectures, Diverse Cobb programming and several fundraisers.
Reed replaces Jan Galt who left the museum in November.
