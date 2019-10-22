A 28-year-old cold case of a Marietta woman’s murder has been solved, authorities say.
Trent Allen Brown, 55, was arrested in Indiana on Monday on charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and burglary in the case of Cathy Glass’ 1991 death, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Police Chief Tim Cox announced in a joint statement Tuesday.
“Brown was investigated in connection with other crimes in the area at the time of Glass’ killing,” the DA and police chief said. “He is currently incarcerated in Plainfield Correctional Facility in Indiana for burglary, and Cobb authorities will seek extradition to Georgia as soon as possible.”
Glass, in her early 30s, was found lying in a pool of blood in the hallway of her Booth Road apartment in Marietta on May 18, 1991. Her apartment had been ransacked, police said.
“Evidence collected at the scene included a palm print,” the DA and police chief said. “At the time of the crime, the print did not match anyone in the law enforcement database. Within recent weeks, the print was tested again by Cobb police, and matched to Brown.”
Glass’ death is the 10th cold case cleared by arrest, thanks to a dedicated unit of the DA’s office since its inception in 2013, authorities say.
“Twenty-eight years is a long time for a family to wait to find out what happened to their loved one, but there is no statute of limitations on murder,” Holmes said. “My office will move expeditiously to bring Brown to justice.”
Cox emphasized each piece of evidence in every case is important in its own way.
“Though a long time coming, we are thankful evidence collected early in this case has helped justice continue to move forward,” he said. “We are proud of the continued effort of our detectives along with investigators in the District Attorney’s office.”
