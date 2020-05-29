Marietta Municipal Court operations will resume Tuesday, with some modifications, the city announced this week.
The courts will gradually expand its operations from there. The announcement comes after orders from both a Georgia Supreme Court judge and Marietta Municipal Court Chief Judge Roger Rozen.
The court's reopening means non-jury court operations will resume under a list of best practices and guidelines, which will stay up-to-date with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as state and local health experts, a news release from the city explains.
Court sessions will begin Tuesday with a reduced number of cases scheduled. Only 38 cases will be heard per session, as opposed to the normal 150, to ensure individuals are seated 6 feet apart. The reduction will remain at least until June 30, unless the limited operation orders are extended, according to the city.
The court will also be implementing protective measures for visitors and staff. Courtrooms will be sanitized between sessions, hand sanitizing stations will be available, dedicated entrance and exit doors will be designated and floor markings will show where visitors should stand in lines to keep 6 feet apart.
A health screening will also take place before the normal screening protocols that are required before entering the courtrooms. The health screening will include a temperature check with a touchless thermometer and a series of questions.
Individuals who exhibit any of the following will be given another court date:
- A temperature is 100.4 or higher
- If they or a member of their household is immune-compromised
- If within the last 14 days the individual or someone in the household has experienced COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results
- If they have traveled to or from areas where COVID-19 is particularly active
- If desired by the individual, a new date can be set if they are age 65 or older or if they appear with children because of a lack of childcare
Individuals who enter the courtroom will receive an unused pen, gloves and any forms they may need during their court appearance, the city said. They will also receive a designated seat number.
City officials are requiring those who plan to enter the courtroom to wear a face mask or cloth covering. Masks will be available to those who do not have them.
Customers also still have access to a drive-thru window to make payments and to process continuances to another court day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.