What’s the solution for the lack of empty parking spaces on Marietta Square?
If you know, the City Council would like to hear from you.
Their discussion of that issue continued Tuesday night at the Public Works Committee meeting, where the council discussed a proposal by Mayor Steve Tumlin to look into a lot on Waddell Street near the county parking deck and across from the fire station.
Tumlin said a price for such a deck is still to be determined, but he is estimating the cost will be around $21,000 per parking space. He also suggested the deck could have restrooms and be an alternate site for city activities such as the farmers market on rainy days.
Tumlin said he’d like the city to consider that location as one of several options. Another one of those options is a parking lot on Mill Street next to the Marietta Square Starbucks. The council voted to have staff look into that location earlier this month.
That lot is owned by the state, which currently rents it out to the Downtown Marietta Development Authority for a nominal fee. If a deck is built there, Tumlin said he’d like to see something that matches the historic character of the area and does not block the view of Kennesaw Mountain.
According to a list of potential 2022 SPLOST projects distributed to city officials, that deck would come with an estimated 400 parking spaces and has an estimated cost of $11.5 million.
Councilman Johnny Walker said he thinks the ideal spot is right next to that Mill Street parking lot: in a parking lot owned by the family of Councilman Joseph Goldstein and former Councilman Philip Goldstein.
“I truly believe it needs to be on the left side of the Square, and … to me, the ideal spot, which I know is privately owned, is to the right of the Marietta Market,” he said. “That’s where the parking deck needs to go … if the owner would ever consider selling that to us for a fair price.”
At this, Councilman Goldstein left the dais and into the audience section as he always does when his family’s property is discussed.
Other options that have been floated in recent months have included partnering with the county in one or both of its downtown decks and expanding downtown amenities beyond the current Square boundaries.
City manager Bill Bruton said more clarity is expected at next month’s committee meetings, scheduled for Aug. 27. That’s when city staff will provide the results of a downtown parking analysis it has been conducting.
Bruton said the report will contain specific details on the city’s downtown lots, including how many spaces are full during specific times of the day.
“We’re going to have a full presentation that we’ll be able to show you that will show different times of day, different days of the week, and it will show all of the lots, the public lots, the private lots, everything,“ he said.
