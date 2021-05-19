MARIETTA — Marietta Middle School's auditorium is getting a facelift, after the school board approved new seating and flooring for the facility at its meeting this week.
The board approved a $126,363 agreement with H.E. Hodge Company for the 700 seats that will be installed and a $31,777 agreement with L.W. Richardson for the installation of new flooring.
Crews began removing old seats in the auditorium Wednesday, and work on the auditorium improvements will continue over the summer, according to Chuck Gardner, Marietta Schools' chief operations officer.
Besides the new seating, flooring and carpeting replacement, Gardner said, the district will also rearrange seating layouts in the space to allow more room in front of the stage that could be used for performances.
Previously, the auditorium had about 800 seats, though some were "inoperable," Gardner said.
The school's governance team has also approved flexible seating, graphics for the atrium and a removable stage extension, he said.
Marietta Middle School Principal Dayton Hibbs said the school highly values the "important role the arts have in the lives our students and the Marietta community."
Hibbs said the auditorium improvements will allow the school to further support the school's arts programs, "as we continuously seek to showcase the incredible artistic talents of our students."
Gardner also noted that a few of the old seats from the auditorium will be saved and placed in the school district's museum at the Lemon Street Grammar School.
In other business, the board OK'd up to $1 million for a virtual learning program to be offered next school year, as well as for summer programs for students.
All three items will be funded with money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
The district's two $30,000 summer learning programs include Camp Kinda, an online summer camp for first through fifth graders that gives families a choice other than a full summer program or camp.
The second summer program, Fast Start Academy, is in partnership with Kennesaw State University and pairs 40 Marietta students with undergraduate education students, supervised by KSU personnel, for four weeks of literacy skills.
The students will be transported to KSU from Lockheed and Park Street elementary schools and participate in daily schedules for four weeks in June including lessons in science, technology, engineering and math literacy; reading basics; applying reading to digital skills; and other topics.
KSU will pay for $16,000 of the nearly $29,000 cost of the program.
