MARIETTA — Faith Kumi says when she met Mary Ansley Southerland as an eighth-grader, she would never have guessed she'd come out of her shell as much as she has.
Kumi, now a junior at Marietta High School, said even as a middle-schooler she's always been interested in real estate law. She was matched with Southerland, her mentor and owner of W.D. Little Mortgage Corp. in Marietta, because of her experience in real estate.
"We're very well-paired," Southerland said. "Faith is a straight-A student, and she is very, very smart. What I get to do is help her with the fun things in life, and pick up a few pieces where maybe she's got somebody to talk to, somebody to consult with, maybe a different opinion than your parents sometimes."
Giving Kumi the side-eye, Southerland said it can often be easier to talk about silly school girls and stupid boys with someone outside the family. The two laughed.
Kumi, whose weighted GPA so far is 4.375, said when staff from Marietta Mentoring for Leadership asked if she'd be interested in joining the program, it was because they noticed her academic achievement and thought the addition of a mentor would help her excel.
"I really agreed with that. I have become a better person. I've just been more exposed to different things through having a mentor," she said.
"You've blossomed," a smiling Southerland said. "Faith was really shy, and I am really not shy. ... They told me that they wanted Faith to grow socially. We wanted to open some doors for Faith that she, at the time, was a little too timid to open."
Kristen Thompson, executive director of the Mentoring for Leadership, said the program matches low-resource but high-potential students with community mentors to provide them with professional experiences and encourage them to maximize their leadership potential, as well as personal and academic success.
In a recent presentation to the Marietta school board, Thompson reported that Mentoring for Leadership has 178 students and 129 mentors, with 10 more soon to be trained. Every eighth grade and high school student is matched to a mentor, while younger students participate in small groups, she said.
Kumi said the experiences she's gained through the program, in addition to working with Southerland, include shadowing a commercial real estate lawyer through a day in state court. Her experiences have provided her with confidence and a true look into what direction she wants to take in her future, she said.
Over the four years she's been in the program, the Marietta High junior said Southerland has pushed her to diversify her school activities. Kumi, co-president of Marietta High School's DECA club, has cheered, played soccer and participated in school council, among other groups.
Soon she'll also be helping Southerland with photography and marketing for her mortgage business, the mentor added.
"She helped me get out there. She helped me realize that I have a lot of potential to do a lot of things, so I started involving myself a lot at school," Kumi said.
As she sat in Southerland's office, the mentor urged her pupil to proudly share her accolades, including her second place finish in a marketing scenario at a state leadership conference and DECA competition this fall.
"Boom," Southerland added with a clap when Kumi finished outlining her personal victory. "Anybody who knows me knows I'm highly, highly, highly competitive. So we're on this. When we have contests, we're gonna win."
Southerland said the program has been rewarding for her as well. She said being a mentor has made her feel like she's helping write Kumi's future the way the student wants it to be written.
She also said the program catches kids at every level, from those who need help with "basic living" to students like Kumi, who just need a little extra push.
Mentoring for Leadership is a 501c3 nonprofit and is not run by the Marietta City School District, but the organization's office is located in the student life center at Marietta High School. Most of its participating students are from the district.
"We of course serve students at the high school and the middle school, but we're also piloting a group mentoring program at the sixth grade academy," Thompson said.
She also said the graduation rate for students in the program hovers around 92%. Marietta High School's 2019 graduation rate was 75.7%, according to state data.
"We are really proud of that 92% of kids who we do get to that graduation stage, and I believe that that breaks some of that cycles and circles of poverty that some of the kids we work with are a part of," Thompson said. "The kids that we get, they're incredible. They're incredible students, and when they come into our office and give everyone a round of hugs, it just warms our heart."
Most students are referred by teachers, coaches and counselors, while others sometimes walk into the office and ask to be connected with a mentor, Thompson said.
She added that at-risk students in the program are far less likely to skip school or class, as well as more likely to enroll in college than their peers who do not have a mentor.
Mentoring for Leadership received $75,000 in 2019 from the Marietta school board, making up 40% of its budget, according to Thompson. The program has also received grants from organizations like United Way and the Cobb Community Foundation, ranging from $9,750 to $26,000, she said.
Superintendent Grant Rivera said the program allows for "compassionate adults in our community" to partner with "motivated students," allowing authentic mentoring relationships to develop.
"I’ve personally witnessed countless stories of how these caring adults are inspiring and supporting our students to excel in the classroom and in life," Rivera said. "The program is woven into the fabric of (Marietta City Schools) and our community, giving members of our community an opportunity to authentically engage in our schools."
Kumi agreed. She said her relationship with Southerland has been nothing but authentic, and the two have become as close as family.
"She's always been there for me," she said. "She's a person I can always go to for anything."
For more information, or to sign up as a mentor, visit www.mentoringforleadership.org or email at Kristen Thompson at kthompson@mentoringforleadership.org.
