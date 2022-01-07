Mariettan Cathy Kampa was there the last time the Georgia Bulldogs won a national championship in January 1981 in New Orleans. If they can pull it off Monday night, she’ll be there for it in Indianapolis.
“We’ve hung through a myriad of coaches and teams and all that, but I’m more excited than ever, I think,” Kampa said. “Georgia is really building a great program, recruiting is off the charts … we’re very excited.”
Kampa, a Georgia alumna, reckons she’s attended more than 200 games. Her basement is wall-to-wall Georgia gear, but she doesn’t watch many games there — a season ticket holder since birth, she and her husband, Richard, go to every home game and most of the away games.
It was from her father, Jimmy Colquitt, that she was introduced to the Bulldogs. The fandom was a lifelong bond between her and her father. As he aged and couldn’t keep attending games, Kampa would call him on the way, at halftime and after the game to talk football.
Colquitt helped found the Cobb County Bulldog Club with then-head coach Wally Butts some time in the mid-20th century. The booster club became “the model for future clubs now located throughout the Southeast,” as it was described in a 1992 proclamation signed by then-UGA President Charles Knapp.
Bulldog Club chapters raise money for Georgia’s athletic programs, including student-athlete scholarships and new facilities. Kampa and her husband are also members of the Magill Society, an exclusive group of athletic supporters.
Colquitt first secured about 100 season ticket seats, right on the 50-yard line decades ago for a group of Marietta families. Many of the packages remain in the hands of those families, including the city’s two most recent mayors: Steve “Thunder” Tumlin and Bill Dunaway. The Tumlins and Dunaways still sit in front of Kampa, she said.
Dunaway, while still a season ticket holder, doesn’t attend as many games as he used to, he told the MDJ.
But like Kampa, Dunaway was born a Bulldog fan, his father having graduated from there in the 1920s. The former mayor graduated in 1961, after spending one year in the marching band and three as a cheerleader. He could barely tumble, but he was certainly gung-ho.
“That was fun,” Dunaway said. “Now, cheerleaders are athletes. No one ever mistook me as an athlete.”
His cheerleading tenure included a trip to a prior Orange Bowl in 1960, when Dunaway traveled with the band and cheerleaders to Miami to watch Georgia beat Missouri.
“Nine hundred miles on a Greyhound bus without bathrooms is a little tough, but I was young,” Dunaway said. “Back then that was OK.”
Up until the past two years, former cheerleaders were invited to the homecoming game to cheer on the sidelines during the first half.
“And that’s a lot of fun,” Dunaway said. “I mean, nothing like an old fool making a new fool out of themself.”
Dunaway also recalls the original Uga mascot, Uga I, who served from 1956-1966. The dogs back then were a bit more impressive.
“Uga I could run in with us and the team, he was athletic. The Ugas now have been bred to be too large and have a lot of health problems,” Dunaway said, before pausing and adding, “Bulldogs are so ugly, they’re beautiful.”
Before attending Georgia, Dunaway sat through the long eight-year streak of Georgia losing to Georgia Tech, from 1949-1956. When Dunaway was a student, the Bulldogs had a losing record three out of four years. But he took comfort in the fact that they beat Tech all four of those years.
“When I was there, we didn’t win very many football games, but we never lost a party,” Dunaway said.
Kampa has been there for highs and lows. At the 1980 national championship game against Notre Dame, it was a low-scoring game (17-10), but Kampa will always remember watching then-running back, now-politician Herschel Walker.
“He was just breaking into the scene, and it was incredible and pure pandemonium after the game,” Kampa said. “That was back when you could go down on the field, and I remember being worried I was gonna get trampled, suffocated, and so forth. But I mean, New Orleans was just electric after that game.”
Kampa was there in the 2018 national championship in Atlanta, when Georgia fell to Alabama in overtime. And she remembers the touchdown pass that won the Crimson Tide yet another title.
“Oh, my gosh, that was so horrible,” she said. “We had the game wrapped up. … And (Alabama) caught the pass right in front of us, and it was like the Earth stood still. It was horrible.”
Most recently, Kampa and her husband were in Miami for the Orange Bowl triumph over Michigan. On Friday, she was looking at the forecast, getting ready to drive to Indianapolis.
“We went from packing shorts and flip flops in Miami, and now packing snow clothes,” Kampa said. “So it’s a wild and crazy ride, but it’s a ride I don’t want to miss.”
Dunaway plans to watch from home. If his children and grandchildren come over, he may need to go to a separate room to concentrate on the game, he said.
As for the outcome, Kampa said it depends which Georgia team shows up.
“If we take the same team that played Michigan, I think we can do it,” Kampa said. “Our guys were flat when we played Alabama … they just didn’t seem to have the high energy at the SEC as they did this last week.”
