MARIETTA — A Marietta ordinance that would expand criminal liability for street racing and similar activity has gotten initial approval from the City Council.
The council is weighing a measure that targets street racing and “reckless driving exhibition,” when people gather for an event around reckless driving. This includes “laying drag,” when motorists drive around in circles or zig zags.
If Marietta’s ordinance passes, not only the drivers, but anyone who organizes such events, or promotes or profits from street racing and laying drags would be charged with a misdemeanor. Anyone charged under the ordinance would face a $1,000 fine and up to six months imprisonment.
Marietta council members unanimously approved the ordinance in an initial vote Wednesday, but they will vote on it again in April for final approval.
At least four Georgia cities, including Atlanta, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Doraville, have enacted tougher penalties on street racing with similar ordinances.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, who proposed the ordinance, said street racing has become a serious problem in other metro Atlanta communities and could soon arrive in his city.
"It’s very proactive," he said. "We knew it was going on in metropolitan Atlanta...It is not happening all the time now, but it is very logical that after we had one, we could have several."
The mayor said he's heard reports of such reckless driving in Marietta, which endangers the driver and others, creating a nuisance in neighborhoods.
"They rev up and spin around, and we’ve had a couple of incidents in Marietta. One we had in Elizabeth Porter Park, they were racing in our track and scared the children," Tumlin said.
An initial draft, with borrowed language from another city, also charged spectators with a misdemeanor. Council members struck that from the Marietta version Monday.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesperson for Marietta Police Department, said in the past year police have had "a few instances" of people laying drag, damaging pavement with burn marks.
"Adding municipal ordinances gives local law enforcement (MPD) new tools to prohibit potentially dangerous activities," he said in an email.
City Manager Bill Bruton told the MDJ this summer saw a 263% increase in citations for super speeders from the year before, a significant amount of which was from street racing. He has also seen drivers race down Barrett Parkway.
While Marietta council members discussed Tumlin's proposed ordinance Monday night, state lawmakers passed a similar bill in the Georgia House, House Bill 534. The state bill has been pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp to crack down on racing. If it clears the state Senate, is signed by the governor and becomes law, it will supersede local ordinances.
The Marietta City Council next regular meeting is 7 p.m. April 14 in the council chambers at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta. The meeting will also be streamed online at www.mariettaga.gov.
