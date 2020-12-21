A ghost kitchen that would serve food for delivery only in Marietta may not open, since Mayor Steve Tumlin vetoed a permit that would allow it to operate.
Reef Kitchens, which exclusively prepares food for delivery through services like DoorDash and Uber Eats, plans to open a mobile kitchen in a Chevron parking lot at 1200 Franklin Gateway. Such a kitchen requires a special use permit in Marietta, and council members initially rejected the proposal based on concerns it would compete with the city’s brick-and-mortar businesses. Led by Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, they changed course last Wednesday and approved the permit after Reef representatives said they would serve food from local restaurants. The vote was 5-0-2 with council members Joseph Goldstein and Andy Morris abstaining.
In the veto, which was submitted Thursday, Tumlin says Marietta's business licenses don't include a category for ghost kitchens, and there aren't established regulations for that type of business, unlike traditional restaurants. He says the city has an obligation to "set forth equal standards to equal the regulations of the traditional restaurants with the Ghost Kitchens as public policy and safe consumption of meals."
He adds that the city should treat the ghost kitchen as “subdividing” the lot with the Chevron, and hold a public hearing to address the increase in parking and traffic. Other requirements would include adding a separate restroom for employees and delivery drivers.
Tumlin was not immediately available for comment.
The council may consider the veto at their next work session or at its next meeting Jan. 13. Five council member votes are required to overturn a mayoral veto.
The Marietta City Council's next work session is at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 11 at city hall, 205 Lawrence St. An agenda review session is at 6 p.m. Jan. 13, followed by the council's regular meeting at 7 p.m.
(1) comment
Good move. It would be a mess, the last thing Franklin rd needs is this. Good job Mayor
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.