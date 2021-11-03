MARIETTA — Voters chose to return Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin to a fourth term in office on Election Day Tuesday when he beat Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly.
Tumlin received 4,981 votes, about 57%, to Kelly’s 3,733, about 43%, according to unofficial results reported by Cobb County Elections.
The election saw 22% turnout, with 8,714 votes cast among 39,349 registered voters.
“We mutually both ran a good race, we got our issues out there,” Tumlin said. “And I was fortunate enough to get more who supported my issues out … She’s (Kelly) quality, she’s a quality person.”
Tumlin, 74, is a lawyer, accountant and former Republican state representative who has been mayor for nearly 12 years. Kelly, 50, is an engineer and Anheuser-Busch executive who’s served two terms representing Ward 6. She will be replaced in Ward 6 by André Sims, a Realtor who ran for the seat unopposed.
Kelly didn’t respond to requests for comment after her loss, but spoke with the MDJ Tuesday night, shortly after polls closed.
“I think how I had so many volunteers who just put in their time … who were excited about moving Marietta forward, that is probably what has just made me most proud,” Kelly said.
Kelly thanked her supporters on social media Wednesday morning.
“My sincere thanks to all who supported me throughout this campaign,” Kelly wrote on Facebook and Twitter. “Though we didn’t win, I am not discouraged. Instead, I am humbled and inspired by your love, dedication, and kindness.”
Moving forward vs. more of the same
Tumlin vowed to “Keep Marietta Marietta,” running on a platform of stability and saying the city was in a good position — rising property values, low crime, low taxes and continued investment — under his leadership.
Kelly, meanwhile, ran as the candidate of change, under the slogan “Move Marietta forward.” She focused her campaign around attracting more young professionals and increasing affordable housing options.
Though technically nonpartisan, Tumlin and Kelly received much of their support from Republicans and Democrats, respectively.
At Glover Park Brewery, several dozen Tumlin supporters sipped beer and cheered on the World Series-winning Atlanta Braves Tuesday night. Among the attendees were Councilman Johnny Walker, who has publicly supported the mayor, former Mayor Bill Dunaway and three former Cobb GOP chairs: Jason Shepherd, Rose Wing and Scott Johnson.
Tumlin credited his volunteers for leading the charge.
“My campaign is real people oriented … we’ve had a lot of volunteers go door to door, standing on corners waving … I’ve had a lot of good friends step up and support me,” Tumlin said.
Kelly watched results — and the ball game — with a small group of family and friends at her home, including her campaign manager, Marietta attorney Justin O’Dell. Kelly’s husband, parents and children helped out with her effort.
“My family has been totally committed, and they’ve helped with everything from, you know, going door to door, (to) phone banking to texting. Friends have done likewise. And so I think having your family on board and super supportive has made it a lot easier,” Kelly said.
This was Kelly’s first competitive election in the city. Running against a three-term incumbent was always going to be a challenge, but the councilwoman said she’s enjoyed meeting with voters throughout the city.
“I ran twice unopposed, and I needed to run a full citywide election. So the thing that I’ve enjoyed the most is getting to know people throughout the city of Marietta throughout all the wards,” she said.
Tumlin said one challenge of this cycle was “a realization that you don’t know everybody” in the growing city. Another was running against Kelly, a two-term councilwoman, after being unopposed in 2017.
“This time I have very credible opposition,” Tumlin said. “Michelle’s a friend, a colleague and she’s worked hard. I’ve seen her footprint all over.”
The mayor said it was “healthy” for the city to have competitive races, saying the winners will learn from their opponents and be better for it.
Looking to his next term, Tumlin said he was hoping the city could utilize funds from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill under negotiation in Congress.
“The federal government is going to give some infrastructure money,” he said. “We’re going to have a unique opportunity to reinvest into this 150-year-old city.”
Council members react
Two Marietta council members went public with their support in the race — Ward 1 Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson came out for Kelly, while Ward 3 Councilman Johnny Walker campaigned with Tumlin.
“The outcome, obviously, was not what I had hoped for,” Richardson said Wednesday. “But my job is the same. As a member of council, I will continue to do what I believe is best for the city. And I’ll do that through my vote, for making motions that I think are appropriate. So nothing really changes for me.”
Walker, meanwhile, was “very pleased” with the result. He commended the campaigns for their hard work and felt the mayoral candidates kept it clean.
Walker said the race boiled down to more votes from people that “like Marietta the way it is right now,” while acknowledging the mayor and council “will always have work to do.”
“He’s been a very successful mayor,” Walker said. “And he’s done great things for Marietta. And I think the people spoke up. They want to let him continue and let him finish on his own terms.”
Richardson said she had seen reactions Tuesday that Tumlin won because most voters agreed with the adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
“All that is fine … I never doubted that the mayor had the city’s best interest in mind,” Richardson said. “I did think that we needed change. But again, we’re going to do what we need to do. And we’re going to do it in the most professional way that we all can, and it will get done.”
