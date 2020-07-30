Rona Simmons, a Georgia author, compiled the stories of the seven Georgians who perished (see https://tinyurl.com/y3xb4y8l.) They are: Arthur Bishop, Jr. Seaman 2nd Class, from Midville; Thomas Edward Davis, Signalman 2nd Class, Savannah; Felix Hayles, Cook 3rd Class, Wadley; Andrew Jackson Kennedy, Jr. Seaman 2nd Class, Savannah; Alvin Wilder Rahn, Storekeeper 3rd Class, Savannah; Jack Anderson Roland, Pharmacist’s Mate First Class, Crawford; and Leonard T. Woods, Chief Petty Officer/Chief Radio Technician, Wrightsville.

Mmemorials for each of the fallen of the Indianapolis can be read or will soon be available online. The group, working under the auspices of the Stories Behind the Stars project www.storiesbehindthestars.org in partnership with Ancestry.com and its affiliate Fold3.com is the brainchild of Don Milne, a former Utah banker and blogger who has profiled over one thousand of America’s WWII fallen to date in 2020. Milne plans to add a smart phone app to the project through which visitors to US war memorials and cemeteries can scan a fallen’s name and read their story. If you would like to volunteer to help document WWII fallen soldiers’ stories, please contact Don Milne at don@storiesbehindthestars.org.