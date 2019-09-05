A Marietta man is behind bars facing four felony charges after police say he strangled his 84-year-old stepfather during an argument at his home.
Akeem Jamar Thrasher, 35, has been in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail since his Aug. 23 arrest, records show.
Police say he grabbed his elderly stepfather around the throat with both hands and squeezed to the extent the victim saw red flashes of imagery and distorted vision.
The victim’s wife told police he was “groggy” and had mentally “passed out” after the Aug. 4 incident, Thrasher’s arrest warrant states, adding the strangling took place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Thrasher is also charged with making terroristic threats to his stepfather during a subsequent argument at the Brandl Drive residence between 11 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 1 a.m. on Aug. 21.
Police say Thrasher threatened to kill his stepfather, to which the victim’s wife replied “you’d go to jail.”
Thrasher’s warrant states he then said “at least I would have gotten rid of him.”
Jail records show Thrasher is also charged with one count of felony methamphetamine possession as well as a felony probation violation.
