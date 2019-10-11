A 19-year-old Marietta man fired approximately 20 rounds from a gun into a Kennesaw house while eight people were inside, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office says.
Anthony Jordan Brown was arrested at his Everwood Drive home Friday morning by sheriff’s deputies on 10 felony charges, jail records show.
“Here is another great job by the sheriff’s office criminal investigations division and the fugitive unit!” Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren posted on his public Facebook page Friday afternoon in relation to Brown’s arrest. “Excellent work by a great group of dedicated folks!”
A subsequent press release from his office stated Brown was taken into custody without incident.
“Brown is accused of firing approximately 20 rounds into the front of a residence on Sept. 22 on North Main Street in Kennesaw,” the news release stated. “The home was occupied by eight individuals at the time.”
Jail records show Brown is being held without bond on 10 felony charges, including eight counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder.
Brown also faces single counts of possessing a gun while committing a crime and of criminal damage in the second degree.
A press release issued Friday evening by Kennesaw police stated additional suspects are expected to be charged in relation to the shooting.
"The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Kennesaw Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 770-429-4533," the press release stated.
Kennesaw police said they were called to the scene about 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 22.
"There were no reports of injury," police said.
On Sept. 30, the MDJ received an email from a lawyer claiming to represent the family living in the home that Brown shot into.
The lawyer, Eric Bland of South Carolina, said in his email the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. while the mother, father, children and children's friends were inside asleep.
“They were awoken by gunshots being fired all over and in the house,” Bland said. “My clients’ investigation indicates more than 100 shots were fired.”
He said windows were broken and siding and roofing was pierced by bullets.
“This senseless act of violence is stunning on many levels. The sanctity of my clients’ home was violated but miraculously none of the eight people in the home at the time were hit by the bullets even though some went through mattresses and headboards of individuals sleeping in the beds and through the bedroom walls,” Bland said, adding that his clients are traumatized.
