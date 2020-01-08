Cobb County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Marietta man at a house on Sandell Trail on Tuesday night.
Omar Grayson was found with a single gunshot to the chest, according to a news release from the Cobb County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.
"Cobb County officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2180 Sandell Trail in Marietta at approximately 7:53 p.m. on the evening of January 7, 2020," the release stated.
Sandell Trail is off Powder Springs Road in southwest Marietta, just above Hurt Road and the East-West Connector.
Grayson was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta for surgery, but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, said Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
The death is believed to be the first homicide of the year in Cobb County, according to Maj. Craig Owens, commander of the county police department's Precinct 2.
Owens mentioned the incident while speaking at a meeting of the South Cobb Business Association Wednesday morning.
"We are actively investigating that, and I can pretty much guarantee you we will apprehend that suspect very shortly," he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cobb police by calling 770-499-3945 or emailing cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org, Delk said.
