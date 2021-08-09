A Marietta man was seriously injured after crashing and being thrown from his motorcycle on Sunday evening, according to Cobb Police.
Glen Russell Miller, 63, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital just before 7:15 p.m. after the crash on East Piedmont Road at Bertha Way in east Cobb.
According to investigators, Miller was driving a black Harley Davidson FLHTK motorcycle north on East Piedmont Road, approaching its intersection with Bertha Way, when he failed to maintain his lane and crashed into the concrete curb of East Piedmont Road. The Harley continued north, crossed the curb and collided with the guardrail, throwing Miller onto the east shoulder of East Piedmont Road, police said.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
