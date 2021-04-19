A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at his trailer in 2019. Alberto Huerta Solis, 54, will serve 20 years without the possibility of parole, and will remain on probation as a registered sex offender for life.
Solis entered an Alford guilty plea on Friday to three counts of child molestation, according to the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, which prosecuted the case. An Alford plea is similar to a no-contest plea.
The victim told police she was walking on Eastside Drive in Marietta, off South Cobb Drive, on the night of Feb. 19, 2019. An unknown, older, Hispanic man approached and started talking to her, offering her clothes and food if she came with him. She went to his trailer and was “dragged by her arm inside of his trailer and inside of his room,” where the man started making sexual contact with her.
The victim slapped the man, later identified as Solis, according to the DA’s office, and told him to stop, but he continued, pushing her down and committing other sex acts.
The girl told police she feared for her life. After the incident, she knocked on the door of a home and told the home’s occupants she had been sexually assaulted nearby. They contacted police.
The girl provided details about the room where she was assaulted, prosecutors said, leading police to the trailer. An exam of the victim found she sustained multiple injuries and DNA matched to Solis was recovered from her body.
“I admire the courage of this young lady to lead police, hours after she had been assaulted, back to the exact location where it happened so that this predator could be arrested and ultimately prosecuted,” said Michael DeTardo, an assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case, in an announcement. “I’m also happy to report that she is currently doing well and is very relieved to finally get some closure to this situation.”
Solis was detained the same night and told police he drank six or seven beers that night, later saying he drank 16 beers. Police “determined Solis was too intoxicated to be interviewed and instead placed him under arrest,” the DA’s office said.
In a hearing Friday, Solis said he was too drunk to remember what happened on the night of the incident.
“My job is to be objective, and to take note of your acceptance of responsibility,” Cobb Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt told Solis during sentencing. “However, you’ve indicated through your plea that you have a lack of memory of this incident due to your consumption of alcohol. Something I want you to ponder though, the 13-year-old that you did this to will have the memory of that night ingrained in her memory for the rest of her life and that is why you’re going to prison.”
(1) comment
Not long enough time!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.