A 50-year-old Marietta man secretly recorded two women and a man using his bathroom, Cobb police claim.
Christopher Clark Nadel faces three felony charges of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance after being arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies around 10 a.m. on Oct. 15, jail records show.
Nadel was released from custody on a $10,000 bond after just four hours in the Cobb jail, around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, per records.
Police said he installed a small black Apple USB style wall charger, which contained an audio and video recording device, in a private bathroom of his residence.
He unlawfully recorded one woman using the bathroom, another woman twice using the bathroom and preparing for a shower, and a man using the bathroom, Nadel’s arrest warrant states.
The man and one of the women were family friends, police said, and the other woman was a relative.
The secret recording occurred on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at Nadel’s home on Spindrift Court in Marietta, off Johnson Ferry Road above east Cobb, according to the arrest warrant.
Jail records show a different home address for Nadel, around six miles away in The Falls at Sope Creek apartment complex on Roswell Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.