A Marietta man pimped out a 16-year-old girl for prostitution in a Super 8 motel on Franklin Gateway, police say.
Emmanuel Fleming, 20, is in the Cobb County jail without bond facing seven charges, including sex trafficking, jail records show.
An arrest warrant states Fleming took the teenage girl away from her Smyrna home without permission from the child’s grandmother and legal guardian between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, when he rented out a Super 8 motel room in Marietta where he engaged that child in prostitution.
“Said accused did obtain a motel room and enable said child to perform acts of prostitution and did share in the financial proceeds,” the warrant states. “The child stated she was doing it to help him because he was homeless.”
Police say they located six escort advertisements listing the teen for sex services on an adult escort website between June 10 and July 14.
“The child advised they did prostitution all summer,” Fleming’s warrant states.
Police further allege Fleming stole $40 from a male teenager’s wallet.
Jail records show he faces felony charges of sex trafficking, armed robbery, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, robbery and possessing a gun or knife during the commission of a crime.
Fleming is also charged with one misdemeanor count of interfering with custody, in relation to taking the 16-year-old girl from her home without her guardian’s permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.