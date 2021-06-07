A Marietta man was killed Sunday morning after colliding with a vehicle and being ejected from his scooter, police say.
According to Cobb Police, Jason Sklar, 32, was traveling south on Barrett Parkway at 9:51 a.m. Sunday on his Piaggio scooter when he ran a red light at the intersection with Macland Road. Sklar collided with a Volkswagen SUV traveling east on Macland Road. The Volkswagen then collided with Toyota Corolla traveling in the adjacent lane.
Sklar was thrown from the scooter and pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.
Latonya Herndon, 49, of Powder Springs was the driver of the Volkswagen. She, her 17-year-old passenger, Ana Herndon, and the Toyota's driver, 29-year-old Stacy Grant of North Charleston, South Carolina, were all transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with minor injuries.
Cobb Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
