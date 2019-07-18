Another pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Cobb County, bringing the total number of local pedestrian deaths to four this month alone.
Cobb police say 41-year-old Paul Livenson, of Marietta, died just after midnight on Wednesday after colliding with a white 2018 Kia Forte being driven northbound in the left lane of South Cobb Drive near Beech Road in Fair Oaks.
The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jordan Gatling, of Marietta, was not injured and remained at the scene.
He is not likely to face charges, police say.
The crash occurred around 12:41 a.m.
Police say Livenson was walking northbound in the left travel lane of South Cobb Drive and was not seen in the road by Gatling because it was dark at the time.
Three other male pedestrians have died on Cobb streets in July.
Acworth resident Sonny Ditomaso, 50, died when hit by a car on Cobb Parkway in Acworth on the 16th.
Investigators say he was at fault and the driver of the car is unlikely to face charges.
On July 9, Lewis Mitchell, 57, of Marietta, was also fatally hit by a car while walking on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.
That incident remains under investigation.
Another Marietta man, 58-year-old Tomas Hernandez-Vazquez, died after being hit by a car while crawling along the edge of Smyrna Powder Springs Road near Timber Creek Lane in Smyrna on July 2.
The driver of the car that hit Hernandez-Vazquez left the scene.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Cobb police on 770-499-3987.
According to data from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, there were 16 collisions between pedestrians and vehicles on roads in unincorporated Cobb County last year, nine of which were fatal.
Police say of those 16 incidents, 14 were the fault of the pedestrian involved.
