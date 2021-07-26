A Marietta man was killed in a multi-car crash on South Cobb Drive Sunday evening, according to Cobb Police.
Cory Buckley, 45, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta after the crash in heavy rain just before 6:20 p.m. but was later pronounced dead, Cobb Police Officer Shenise Barner said in a news release.
Barner said the crash between Barclay Circle and Lake Circle, just south of Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus, happened when Buckley lost control of the red 1997 Ford Ranger he was driving as he traveled east on South Cobb Drive in the rain.
The Ford crossed into the westbound lanes into the path of a gold 2006 Honda Pilot and a red 2017 Toyota Prius, according to police. The front of the Honda collided with the passenger side of the Ford, and then with the left side of the Toyota.
Barner said Buckley was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
The driver of the Honda Pilot, 27-year-old Pedro Jesus of Marietta, was transported to Kennestone Hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
The driver for the Toyota Prius, 33-year-old Whitley Oliver of Forest Park, did not require medical attention at the scene, Barner said.
The crash is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.