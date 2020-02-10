Cobb Police say a Marietta man was killed on the East-West Connector Sunday night, when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.
Just before 7:30 p.m., Steven Fitzgerald, 50, was driving his black 2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide motorcycle westbound on the East-West Connector, approaching the entrance to Tramore Village Apartments, less than a mile southeast of Powder Springs Road, just before the crash, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the Cobb County Police Department.
Delk said as Fitzgerald approached the entrance to the apartments, a tan 2018 Toyota Tacoma facing eastbound on the East-West Connector turned left into the complex in front of his motorcycle.
The front of the Harley crashed into the right side of the Toyota, and Fitzgerald was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Delk’s report.
Police said the driver of the Tacoma, 26-year-old Stanley Anderson of Atlanta, was transported to WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell with minor injuries. Anderson’s passenger, 24-year-old Michael Tucker of Marietta, was transported to the same hospital with serious injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb Police Department at 770-499-3987.
