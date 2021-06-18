A Marietta man was killed after he was involved in a Thursday night motorcycle crash, Cobb County police said.
Casey Sullivan, 58, of Marietta, was riding a BMW R1200 RT motorcycle when he collided with a Lincoln MKX at the intersection of Roswell and Providence roads in east Cobb. Sullivan was thrown off the motorcycle, police said. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police investigators, Sullivan was riding west on Roswell Road while the Lincoln, driven by 22-year-old Preksha Bhargava of Marietta, was going east. The Lincoln stopped in the left turn lane to turn onto Providence and, as it began to turn left, "entered the path of the motorcycle."
The front of the motorcycle crashed into the right side of the Lincoln, separating Sullivan from the bike. After the collision, the Lincoln continued onto Providence and collided with a Toyota Tundra, which was "lawfully stopped" in the southbound lane of Providence, police said.
Bhargava, the Lincoln driver, was uninjured, police said, though a 16-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Toyota and its three passengers were uninjured.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact police at 770-499-3987.
