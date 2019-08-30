A Marietta man was killed Friday morning when police say his vehicle partially entered a center turn lane and struck a stopped box truck.
Bro Grace Amen, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just before 11 a.m. on Powder Springs Road at Grove Valley Drive, less than a half mile south of the Windy Hill/Macland Road Connector, according to Officer Sydney Melton, a spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department.
Melton said a white 2011 Isuzu box truck, driven by 21-year-old Shaun Robinson of Marietta, was traveling northbound on Powder Springs Road when it stopped in a center turn lane, preparing to make a left onto Grove Valley Drive.
Amen’s silver 2006 Honda Odyssey was also traveling north on Powder Springs Road when it partially entered the turn lane and struck the right rear section of the Isuzu box truck, Melton said.
She said Robinson was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No charges are expected to be filed, according to Melton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.