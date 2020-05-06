A Marietta man is in jail without bond after police said they found large amounts of illegal drugs while searching his apartment.
Justin Karas Baron, 39, was arrested by Marietta police at his apartment in The Falls at Sope Creek complex on Roswell Road just after midnight on May 2, per his arrest warrant.
Police said they found 16.9 pounds (7,686 grams) of marijuana, 2.6 pounds (1,216 grams) of marijuana “THC” edibles and 35 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms in Baron’s bedroom closet and kitchen cabinet, while they were executing a search warrant on the property.
Baron admitted the drugs were his, police said in his arrest warrant.
Baron faces two felony counts of possessing illegal drugs with intent to distribute, and one felony charge of trafficking marijuana, records show.
He is denied cash bond and can only be released from jail with a Cobb Superior Court order, per his arrest warrant and jail record.
