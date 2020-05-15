An east Marietta man is jailed without bond after police said he stole copper piping and other materials worth almost $40,000 from three churches and a house in the east Marietta and east Cobb neighborhoods.
Michael David Cawley, 61, faces six felony theft and burglary charges as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, records show.
Cawley was arrested by Marietta police at the Marietta Recycling Corp on Marble Mill Road around 9 a.m. on May 8 and booked into the county jail, where he remains, per records.
According to arrest warrants obtained in the case by Cobb County police, Cawley stole about $25,000 worth of equipment from the Faith Lutheran Church School on Lower Roswell Road in east Marietta around 4 a.m. on April 18.
Police said Cawley took compressors and copper wiring from the air conditioning, refrigerator and freezer units of the school, and was captured on surveillance video.
“Footage showed a thin white male wearing a ball cap, long sleeves and pants enter the property,” warrants state, adding that pictures of Cawley matched the footage and that he has a history of scrapping and pawning copper and other metal.
Police said Cawley also stripped copper piping from the inside of a Yancy Drive house in east Cobb, and stole about $2,600 worth of property from the back of the house, between April 21 and 25.
Per warrants, Cawley had help from a man he lives with: 34-year-old Scott Edward McCurley.
Police said Cawley and McCurley took a water hose, stainless steel five-burner grill, two large metal dog crates, four pairs of running shoes in a black bin, a glass outdoor table with two chairs, a metal fire pit and a tiki torch from the home, which was discovered on April 25 to also be missing interior copper piping.
The occupant was in the process of moving out, police said, but McCurley told officers he thought the property was abandoned and the occupant had been evicted.
A neighbor saw McCurley and Cawley taking the gear and followed them then reported their address to authorities, who found the stolen gear at their home, per warrants.
McCurley was arrested at home by Cobb police around 1 p.m. on April 25 and booked into the county jail on a single felony charge of theft by taking, for which he was subject to a $5,000 bond order, records show.
McCurley’s jail record states he was released from custody about 8 p.m. April 25 without paying bond, instead promising in writing to appear in court for all proceedings.
Per investigators, Cawley continued to steal, taking copper piping from two air conditioning units at First Korean Church Marietta on Lower Roswell Road between April 25 and 27, resulting in damage worth about $1,500.
Cawley further took around $10,000 worth of copper piping from seven air conditioning units at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection on Paper Mill Road in east Cobb between April 29 and May 5, police said.
Warrants also reveal Cawley is accused of burglarizing a house on Sewell Mill Road in northeast Cobb around 7:30 a.m. on April 27.
Police said the victim responded to an entry alarm at the house, finding a broken window with a cellphone nearby that belonged to Cawley.
Per records, Cawley is charged with four counts of felony theft by taking, two felony counts of burglary in the first degree, and a single count of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
