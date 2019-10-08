A 29-year-old Marietta man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of vehicular homicide in the first degree, after allegedly crashing into and killing another male motorist while driving drunk along Interstate 20 in the early hours of July 7.
Mark Steven Ridling has been in custody without bond in the Cobb County jail for 93 days since his arrest at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta around 11 a.m. on July 7, nine hours after the wreck, jail records show.
Cobb police said Ridling was driving eastbound on I-20 near Factory Shoals Road and the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park about 2:12 a.m. when his 2013 Hyundai Azera collided with a 1994 Toyota Corolla being driven in the same direction by 47-year-old Brian Garieth Betts.
The collision sent Betts’ Corolla off the right side of the roadway, where it overturned, while Ridling’s Azera struck the barrier in the middle of the interstate, police said.
Both Ridling and Betts were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where Betts was pronounced dead and Ridling was treated for minor injuries, officers said.
The Cobb Superior Court’s latest general bill of indictment shows Ridling was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on three counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree.
His jail record lists four charges including one felony count of vehicular homicide and three misdemeanors of driving while drunk, driving recklessly and following too closely.
