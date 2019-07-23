A grand jury has indicted a Marietta man on a felony rape charge.
Craig Alan Greene, 55, was indicted in Cobb Superior Court on Thursday, two weeks after being released from the Cobb County jail on a $30,000 bond.
Greene’s May 5 arrest warrant states he raped a woman while she was asleep in her bed at a Marietta house between midnight and 1 a.m. on May 4.
“She was woken up by said accused on top of her,” the warrant states.
Cobb jail records show Greene was arrested by Cobb police on May 9 and spent 55 days in custody.
