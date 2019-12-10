A Marietta man has been indicted on aggravated child molestation and other charges after police said he assaulted a juvenile girl several years ago at an Austell property.
Elijah James Allen, 24, has been in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail for 83 days since his arrest by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the intersection of Austell Road and South Cobb Drive in Marietta around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, records show.
Allen was indicted by a grand jury in the Cobb County Superior Court on Dec. 5 on single counts of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery as well as two counts of child molestation, the indictment states.
Police said Allen’s victim disclosed the assaults during a forensic interview at the SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center in Marietta on Feb. 14.
Police said Allen molested the girl between Aug. 27, 2015, and Aug. 26, 2016, at a property on the corner of Austell and Anderson Mill roads in Austell, where an ice cream parlor is now located.
Allen’s jail record shows he also faced a single count of violating parole in relation to his September arrest, for which he has been sentenced to time already served.
