A Marietta man has been indicted by a Cobb County grand jury on 11 felony counts of child molestation after two boys were allegedly molested over a period of at least six years.
Cobb police said Luis Alonso Lopez, 48, molested the boys when they were about eight years old, between 2008 and 2015.
Lopez was indicted in Cobb Superior Court on Jan. 9 on seven counts of aggravated child molestation and four counts of child molestation, the indictment shows.
According to arrest warrants, a 19-year-old told police in September 2019 that he was abused by Lopez from the time he was 8 years old until he was about 14. A 13-year-old boy also said Lopez abused him when he was 8 or 9, when interviewed by police last September.
The abuse is alleged to have taken place at a residential address off Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, not far from the Chattahoochee Technical College’s Austell campus.
Police said Lopez admitted, while being interviewed, to performing sex acts with the older victim when he was still a minor.
Lopez remains in custody without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he has been since his Oct. 29, 2019 arrest, his jail record shows.
He is subject to a detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which indicates he may be eligible for deportation. His place of birth is listed on his jail record as El Salvador.
