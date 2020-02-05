A Marietta man has been indicted on nine felonies after a 12-year-old girl told her school counselor she had suffered four years of his sexual abuse.
Brandon Lamont Ray, 32, has been in the Cobb County jail without bond for 79 days since his arrest on Nov. 18, 2019 on three charges of child molestation, records show.
A Jan. 30 Cobb Superior Court indictment shows Ray was formally accused by a grand jury of three times as many charges — two counts of aggravated child molestation and seven counts of child molestation.
“The 12-year-old child stated that said accused had been inappropriately touching her since she was 7 years old in multiple locations and at various times,” Marietta police said in Ray’s arrest warrant.
Officers said the 12-year-old victim told her school counselor she was abused by Ray on Halloween night last year at his apartment in The Park on Windy Hill complex, on Windy Hill Road in southeast Cobb.
Ray inappropriately touched the girl while she was asleep on the living room sofa between 10 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, police said.
Ray was further accused of molesting the girl while she was in bed at a house on Bellemeade Way in Marietta between November 2015 and December 2017, his arrest warrant shows.
The girl also said Ray molested her at a Booth Court house, off Booth Road in Marietta, between December 2017 and February 2019, again while she was asleep.
Police said Ray denied all wrongdoing when interviewed.
