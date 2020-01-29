A Marietta man has been indicted in relation to the slaying of an 18-year-old Kennesaw State University student in early October.
Kashman Rael Thomas, 22, was indicted in Cobb Superior Court on Jan. 23 on 11 counts, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possessing a firearm during a felony, possessing more than an ounce of marijuana and violating the Controlled Substances Act.
Thomas is accused of killing Oluwafemi Oyerinde, 18, of Lawrenceville, at the Stadium Village apartment complex on Hidden Forest Court, less than two miles from the KSU campus in Kennesaw, on Oct. 6, 2019. Oyerinde was a freshman mechanical engineering major.
Thomas is also accused of shooting and injuring two other 18-year-olds, Khalil Bennett and Jarius Bonner, at the apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
Cobb police said Bennett and Bonner, who are not KSU students, were shot in the back and buttocks, respectively. Both were disfigured from the shooting, having suffered internal and surface injuries, Thomas’ arrest warrant states.
Oyerinde died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the back, police said.
Thomas turned himself in to Cobb authorities on Oct. 15 and remains in jail without bond, records show. His listed address is an apartment at Stadium Village, located across Big Shanty Road from KSU’s Fifth Third Bank Stadium. The complex is marketed toward students, but is not affiliated with KSU.
