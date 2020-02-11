A Marietta man allegedly responsible for a Cobb police officer’s concussion has been indicted on nine charges including felony hit-and-run, records show.
Christopher Bruce Perkins was indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Feb. 6 on two counts of serious injury by vehicle, two counts of driving under the influence and single counts of terroristic threats, hit-and-run, obstructing police, disregarding a traffic control device and driving on the wrong side of the road, court records show.
Perkins was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail on July 17, 2019, subject to a $12,500 bond order, per warrant and jail records. At the time he faced one felony hit-and-run charge, a felony count of terroristic threats and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, obstructing police, failing to maintain a lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and ignoring a traffic control device.
According to Perkins’ arrest warrant, he was driving a black Jeep Wrangler around 11 p.m. on July 15 last year near the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Barclay Circle in Marietta when he hit a stationary police car which had an officer inside and its emergency equipment activated.
The collision caused the airbag in the marked patrol car to deploy, in turn causing the officer inside to be concussed, the warrant stated, adding the officer’s ear drum was also possibly ruptured.
The officer was transported to the local hospital after the incident, police said.
Perkins had allegedly been driving all over the road, according to witnesses.
One witness even followed Perkins after he hit the patrol car and fled the scene, police said.
The witness reported to 911 that Perkins failed to maintain lane several times while fleeing the accident scene, at one point spinning out and striking a curb near the intersection of Powder Springs and Macland roads.
Perkins also ran a red light fleeing police, his warrant stated.
He was apprehended minutes later at his home on Knipe Drive in southwest Marietta, where he was aggressive toward officers and smelled of alcohol, police said.
“Accused resisted detention and was verbally abusive to all officers on scene, as such field sobriety evaluations were not attempted,” police said in the warrant. “Accused refused to submit to a state blood test and a search warrant was obtained for his blood.”
It took three officers to get Perkins into handcuffs, his warrant stated, adding he had to be forced into a patrol car, which he repeatedly kicked the interior of.
“The behavior of the accused was so disorderly and combative that a proper DUI investigation was unable to be conducted,” police said. “While in custody and inside a patrol car, accused exclaimed that he was going to ‘kill all of you’ referring to the numerous officers on scene.”
