A Marietta man has been indicted on two felony counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, after Marietta police said he used a leather belt and a tree branch to whip and beat two teenage boys.
Melcer Alexander Rivas, 33, was indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Jan. 23, records show.
Rivas, also known to authorities as Melcar Alexander Rivas-Benites, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2019 and booked into the Cobb County jail on a $20,000 bond.
Police said he attacked the boys, aged 13 and 14, at his home on Blanch Drive in Marietta in April and October 2019.
Rivas used a leather belt to whip the back of the 14-year-old boy, causing numerous lacerations, police said.
The 13-year-old boy was struck with a small tree branch on the left shoulder and arm, causing bruising, Rivas’ arrest warrant states.
Court records show Rivas bonded out of jail on Dec. 18, 2019 and is due to appear in Cobb Superior Court before Judge Ann Harris for an arraignment hearing on March 2.
That is when the charges will be formally read to him and when he is expected to enter a plea to the charges.
