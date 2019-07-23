A Marietta man has been indicted by a grand jury on three counts of arson in the first degree, after police said he set his clothes on fire while at home with his mother, hoping they would both die.
The 41-year-old man remains in custody without bond at the Cobb County jail.
He was indicted in the Cobb Superior Court on Thursday, having already spent 85 days behind bars.
The man’s arrest warrant states he was at home with his mother between 1:33 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on April 24 when he became upset after hearing his mother talk about him on the phone.
“He locked himself in his room and he used a lighter to ignite his clothes on fire,” the April 24 warrant states. “He said that he wanted to die ... he wanted his mother to breathe the smoke so that she would also die.”
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, although the warrant states the man’s mother was still in the house when firefighters arrived, unaware her home was ablaze and that she was in danger.
“The fire department saw her in her room and told her to leave the residence since it was on fire,” the warrant states.
It further states the mother owns the house and has insurance.
