A 29-year-old Marietta man is being held in custody without bond after allegedly crashing into and killing another male motorist while driving drunk along I-20 early Sunday morning.
Mark Steven Ridling is in the Cobb County jail on four charges — one felony count of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, and three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, and reckless driving, jail records show.
Cobb Police said Ridling was driving eastbound on I-20 near Factory Shoals Road and the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park about 2:12 a.m. on July 7.
According to police, Ridling’s gray 2013 Hyundai Azera collided with a red 1994 Toyota Corolla being driven eastbound by 47-year-old Brian Garieth Betts.
The collision sent Betts’ Corolla off the right side of the roadway, where it overturned.
Ridling’s Azera struck the barrier in the middle of the interstate.
Both Ridling and Betts were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where Betts was pronounced dead and Ridling was arrested and taken into custody after being treated for minor injuries.
The fatal collision is being investigated by the Cobb County Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb Police at 770-499-3987.
