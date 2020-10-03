A Marietta man is in critical condition at WellStar Kennestone after being involved in a car crash earlier this week, police said.
Roberto Santiago, 60, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Wednesday, Marietta police said.
According to police, the crash happened when Santiago drove a Toyota Camry into the intersection of Roswell Road and North Greenbriar Parkway on Wednesday at around 5:35 p.m. The Camry collided with a Honda Accord that was being driven by 20-year-old Marietta resident Christopher Redmond.
Marietta police said their Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unity is investigating the crash. Police called on witnesses or others with information about the crash to contact their investigator by phone at 770-794-5352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.