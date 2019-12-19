A Marietta man was discovered dead inside a vehicle that had run into a retaining wall outside a car dealership in Kennesaw on Thursday morning.
James W. Wilson, 69, was found at 4:22 a.m., said Officer Sydney Melton, spokeswoman for the Cobb County Police Department.
“The collision was not witnessed, so the collision time is unknown,” Melton said. “A passerby called 911 after noticing a black 2008 Honda Accord off the road.”
Per investigators, Wilson was found in the driver’s seat of the Honda, in front of 2878 Barrett Lakes Boulevard, the location of Hyundai of Kennesaw, near the Big Shanty Road intersection.
“The Honda was traveling north on Barrett Lakes Boulevard and for unknown reasons failed to negotiate a left curve,” Melton said in a news release. “The Honda left the eastern side of the roadway and collided with a retaining wall.”
The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.