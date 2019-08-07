A Marietta man has pleaded guilty to a federal conflict of interest charge in relation to his former job as a senior facilities technician for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Prosecutors say 53-year-old Elvis Gordon failed to disclose to the FDA his conflict of interest in scheduling and overseeing building maintenance contracts that were awarded by the FDA to a company he had a financial stake in.
Gordon, who pleaded guilty Tuesday, is due to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen in Atlanta on Nov. 17.
His conflict of interest while at the FDA involved more than $126,000 worth of work performed at the federal agency’s Atlanta facility by P&E Management LLC, a Georgia company that he received payments from, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.
“With Gordon’s oversight and project support, P&E was continually selected as a vendor to supply maintenance and janitorial services at Atlanta’s FDA facility,” a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said. “In addition, Gordon often paid P&E for its work by using an FDA credit card issued to him. Gordon neither disclosed to FDA management that he had a personal connection to P&E, nor did he report to the FDA that he was receiving financial payments from P&E.”
The company was principally owned and operated by 49-year-old Hiram resident Ivan Ponder, who pleaded guilty on July 15 to aiding and abetting Gordon’s conflict of interest scheme, prosecutors say.
Ponder is due to be sentenced by Judge Cohen in Atlanta on Nov. 12.
“Federal employees are in a position of public trust and, as they perform their duties, must be held to the highest standards of integrity,” said U.S. Attorney Byung Pak. “Instead of exposing his conflict of interest, Mr. Gordon capitalized on it, putting his personal benefit above his obligation to serve the public.”
Court records show Gordon was hired by the FDA in 1997 and was responsible for scheduling and overseeing building maintenance and the purchase of janitorial supplies for the FDA’s district office in Atlanta between November 2010 through December 2017.
