A 69-year-old Marietta man is dead after police say he was hit by a car traveling north on Powers Ferry Road in Cumberland Wednesday night.
Harold Glaspy was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta after being hit by the front left of a grey 2010 Mazda 6 being driven by 50-year-old Marietta man Ernest Moore around 9:15 p.m., according to police.
Glaspy was pronounced dead in the hospital, Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton said Thursday, adding that the incident is still under investigation.
“Per investigators, there is no evidence of impaired driving, distracted driving, or speeding,” Melton said. “The roadway is not lit at the scene of the collision.”
Glaspy was hit at the Powers Ferry Road intersection with Wood Hollow Drive, just a few miles north of the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285, she said.
“As the Mazda approached the intersection at Wood Hollow Drive, the left front side collided with a pedestrian. The driver immediately stopped and sought assistance from other motorists.”
At least five other pedestrians have been killed in collisions with vehicles in Cobb County in the last couple of months, according to police.
