A 41-year-old man from Marietta died in a wreck Tuesday morning after suffering a medical emergency and losing control of his car, according to police. 

Paul Hester was driving his 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata on Summer Mist Cove just before 8 a.m. "when he experienced a medical emergency which caused him to lose consciousness," lose control of his car and hit a tree, according to a news release from the Cobb police department.

Hester was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

