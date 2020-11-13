A man died after his van crashed into a tractor-trailer truck on South Cobb Drive at the Interstate 285 entrance and exit ramps Wednesday night, according to Cobb police.
Investigators say at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday a white 2005 Ford Econoline van, driven by Angel S. Gomez, 24, of Marietta, hit the back of a 53-foot semitrailer, attached to a red 2011 Kenworth T660 truck, driven by Ashraf Omar, 48, of Stockbridge, while the truck was stopped for a red light.
Gomez was fatally injured and died on the scene, police said. Omar was not injured.
An investigation into the crash is underway. Anyone with information should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.