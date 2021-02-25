Marietta police are investigating a fatal crash in which they say a driver collided with a parked tractor trailer Wednesday night.
Emmanuel Parrish, 33, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, had a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer parked between I-75 and an exit ramp to South Marietta Parkway, police report.
At about 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, a 2017 Acura MDX, driven by 45-year-old Spartacus Heyward of Marietta, left the general travel lanes and struck the back of the parked tractor trailer "for reasons unknown," police said.
Heyward was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the lead investigator, Officer Joshua Madison at 770-794-5357.
