PL

Marietta police are investigating a fatal crash in which they say a driver collided with a parked tractor trailer Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Parrish, 33, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, had a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer parked between I-75 and an exit ramp to South Marietta Parkway, police report. 

At about 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, a 2017 Acura MDX, driven by 45-year-old Spartacus Heyward of Marietta, left the general travel lanes and struck the back of the parked tractor trailer "for reasons unknown," police said.

Heyward was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the lead investigator, Officer Joshua Madison at 770-794-5357.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.