A Marietta man died Friday night after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, police said.
Earl Townsend, 61, was crossing the highway at its intersection with Delk Road just after 9:30 on Saturday night. According to police, Townsend, a pedestrian, was hit in the roadway by a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle driven by a 26-year-old woman. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program is investigating the crash. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by phone at 770-794-5357.
