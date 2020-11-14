A Marietta man is accused of threating to hurt a staff member from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, according to the GBI.
Kyle Lussier, 47, is facing a count of Terroristic Threats and Acts after the GBI said he "threatened to physically harm the government employee after learning his application for a limited liability corporation was denied."
Legalzoom's website states LLCs are obtained by small business owners to protect personal assets from liability if the business is ever sued or incurs debts.
Lussier was arrested Nov. 9 with assistance from the Cobb Sheriff's Office. He was booked into the county jail and later released on a $7,500 bond, records show.
