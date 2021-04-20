A Marietta man was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after he shot and killed a woman at his home Monday night, police said.
Willie Thompson, 62, is accused of killing Felicia Sullivan, 50, of Marietta. Marietta Police Department spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said the two were in a long-term relationship and both listed 227 Goldie Drive, the location of the crime, as their address. The house is off Powers Ferry Road, about half a mile southeast of its intersection with Roswell Road.
MPD received a domestic violence call at about 7 p.m. Monday. The caller reported a woman was shot and the suspect “was intoxicated and still inside.” Officers arrived and took Thompson into custody without incident. Sullivan was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead at the home, according to police. The warrant for the incident says she was shot in the chest and face with a 9mm pistol during an argument.
Marietta police questioned Thompson before they secured a warrant and charged him. He was booked into the Cobb County jail, where he is being held without bond.
This isn’t Thompson’s first domestic incident. A November 2020 warrant accuses Thompson of 911 obstruction. Sullivan called the police on him then during a verbal and physical altercation and Thompson did “forcefully take said victim's cellphone from her while said victim was on the phone with 911 dispatch,” that warrant says.
In 2015, he was charged with misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft by taking and misdemeanor child cruelty in a similar incident. He was accused of grabbing a different woman’s phone as she was talking to 911 dispatch and pulling hair from her head, causing her to fall to the floor. According to the warrant he also held the woman on the ground and hit her, causing a scratch and a bruise on her cheek. The child cruelty charge was a result of a minor being present during the incident.
MPD advises residents that the National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also log onto their secure website and chat with live counselors via this link: https://www.thehotline.org/
Locally, you can also get help from the LiveSafe Resources hotline at 770-427-3390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.