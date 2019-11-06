A Marietta man is in jail facing seven counts of child molestation.
Police say Luis Alonso Lopez, 48, molested at least two boys over a period of at least six years.
According to arrest warrants, a 19-year-old told police he was abused by Lopez from the time he was 8 years old until he was about 14. A 13-year-old boy said Lopez abused him when he was 8 or 9.
The abuse is alleged to have taken place at a residential address off Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, not far from the Chattahoochee Technical College’s Austell campus.
Police said Lopez admitted to performing sex acts with the older victim when he was still a minor.
Lopez is being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is subject to a detainer from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which indicates he may be eligible for deportation. His place of birth is listed as El Salvador.
